Leah Marie Orner, 33, Perham, was sentenced in Morrison County District to 30 days of local confinement and 10 years of supervised probation after she was convicted on one count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
At approximately 8:26 p.m., Jan. 9, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a person on the side of the highway wearing all dark clothing and shining a flashlight into the ditch. The deputy turned his car around and pulled up to the female subject, was identified as Orner.
She stated that she was looking for her wallet, which had “flown out of her vehicle” while she was traveling north on Highway 10.
The deputy explained to Orner how dangerous it was to be walking on the side of the highway at night wearing all dark clothing. He offered to give her a ride to Randall, and she accepted the offer. Prior to allowing her into his squad car, he asked if he could search her person for his own safety.
During the search, the deputy located a white crystal substance in her possession that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed approximately 1.13 grams with packaging.
The deputy also located two Oxycodone pills for which she did not have a prescription. Orner admitted to the deputy that the drugs were hers, and told him that she had “a drug problem.”
A second count of fifth degree possession was dropped as part of a plea deal. Orner was also given credit for six days served in local confinement, meaning she has 24 days remaining on her sentence.
