Jacob Daniel Siltala, 31, Perham, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
On March 24, a Becker County District Court judge issued a pre-trial DANCO that prohibits Siltala from having any contact with a protected party.
According to the complaint, on Aug. 6, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 in Morrison County when he observed a vehicle that was speeding and weaving onto the shoulder and lane line. He stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Siltala.
The report states that there was a female passenger in the vehicle, who allegedly refused to identify herself. Dispatch advised the trooper that Siltala’s driving privileges had been revoked and that he had an active DANCO that prevented him from having any contact with the protected party. Siltala allegedly admitted that the passenger was the protected person and that he was aware of the DANCO.
Siltala’s criminal history shows that he has prior convictions for second-degree assault in November 2012 and gross misdemeanor domestic assault in October 2014. The prior convictions enhance the current offense.
