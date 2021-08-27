Nathan Phillip Schnaufer, 35, Palisade, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 90 months — seven and a half years — in prison Monday, on a felony conviction for second degree possession of methamphetamine.
On Sept. 16, 2020, a state trooper noticed a passenger in a vehicle at a gas station in Motley ducked down when he looked their way. When trooper walked over to the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and walked toward the gas station. When he asked about the driver, the trooper was told “Sarah” was the driver.
The trooper entered the gas station but could not find the female who had been in the car, but he did notice a man at the register who was giving him “sideways glances.” He went back outside and noticed items inside the vehicle, which made him suspicious that the occupants were transporting illegal drugs.
He was eventually able to identify the passenger, who had warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody. After being arrested, he changed his story and said the driver of the vehicle was a man, but he did not know him. Meanwhile, the man at the cash register fled the scene on foot and entered a wooded area, according to surveillance video.
Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper found three bags that weighed a total of 58.4 grams and field tested positive for meth. He also located a backpack that contained a .22 pistol.
The trooper was able to positively identify Schnaufer as the man at the cash register. He was on the run until spring 2021.
As part of a plea agreement, three other felony charges against Schnaufer were dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.