Wesley David Pagel, 54, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of being a predatory offender knowingly committing an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements.
Pagel is required to register as a Minnesota predatory offender as a result of a conviction for criminal sexual conduct. The requirement is in effect through at least February 2029.
On April 6, Pagel completed the predatory registration form, which includes his signature on a 27-point duty list. One of those duties is to alert authorities to any change in primary address at least five days prior to moving.
In April, he registered at a known location in Little Falls, which remains his current registered address.
On Oct. 6, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a predatory offender program check at Pagel’s registered address. According to the complaint, he was greeted by the owner of the residence as he approached, but the owner stated Pagel was not paying his rent and he was past due since January.
The owner stated that Pagel left at the beginning of August and had not returned, according to the report. He did not know where Pagel lives anymore.
Pagel’s current whereabouts are unknown, so a warrant has been issued in lieu of a summons.
If convicted, Pagel is facing up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
