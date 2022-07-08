James Ervin Owen, 36, St. Cloud, formerly of Bowlus, had four felony charges dropped in Morrison County District, Tuesday.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges in Morrison County were brought in connection with a separate but related offense that occurred the same day in Stearns County. He was convicted on the charges he received in Stearns County and received a sentence that included five years in prison. Therefore, the charges in Morrison County were dismissed.
Owen was charged in Morrison County with being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammo; second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; threats of violence and harassment - violating a restraining order.
The charges stemmed from a Sept. 27, 2019, incident that started in Stearns County. An employee at a business in St. Stephen located a rifle in the dumpster after hearing a “loud bang” and notified the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance footage showed Owen carrying the rifle on the property.
According to an earlier report in the Morrison County Record, he also admitted to going to the residence of someone from whom he was prohibited from getting within 500 feet, Sept. 10, 2019. When he saw an individual pull into the driveway, he allegedly fired the rifle, but missed.
Owen was barred from possessing a firearm after a 2006 conviction related to a drive-by shooting.
