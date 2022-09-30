Ravid Elbert Jackson, 32, Owatonna, and Vanessa Lorene Cardenas, 32, Owatonna, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from an Aug. 22 incident. A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle with illegally dark tint. There also was an object hanging from the rearview mirror and the vehicle was speeding, according to the complaint.

