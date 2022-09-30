Ravid Elbert Jackson, 32, Owatonna, and Vanessa Lorene Cardenas, 32, Owatonna, were both charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and one felony count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an Aug. 22 incident. A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Royalton when he observed a vehicle with illegally dark tint. There also was an object hanging from the rearview mirror and the vehicle was speeding, according to the complaint.
The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Cardenas and the passenger as Jackson. Cardenas had a revoked driver’s license, the report states.
After the trooper stopped the vehicle, he noted that Jackson was making “furtive movements” between the seat and the console area. According to the report, both of the windows were down, and Cardenas lit a fresh cigarette in an apparent effort to mask odors in the vehicle.
The report states that both of them appeared to be “overly nervous, shaking and sweating.” The trooper also noted an odor of marijuana coming from Jackson.
Both were separated and allegedly gave different stories about where they were and what they were doing. Once they were both confronted with the description of the discrepancies in their story, they allegedly admitted the real reason for their travel.
The report states that Jackson told the trooper he was told he would be paid $1,000 to bring an unknown substance in tinfoil to a male subject in northern Minnesota. Cardenas allegedly admitted knowledge of the plan to bring the drugs north.
The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and located “marijuana debris” around the center console and drink holders, according to the report. He allegedly found half of a gram of cocaine and a marijuana grinder in Cardena’s purse and, in a tinfoil ball in the trunk, there was a baggie with 29.3 grams of a substance that tested field-tested positive for cocaine.
If convicted, both Jackson and Cardenas face a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment and/or a $500,000 fine for the second-degree charge, and up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine on the third-degree charge.
