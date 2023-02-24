Shaun Michael-Scott Field, 38, Osakis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charge stems from a Feb. 14 incident. According to the complaint, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a property owner located in Morrison County. The property owner reported that a suspicious vehicle had gotten stuck in her yard. Based on the license plate number provided, the suspected driver of the vehicle was identified as Field.

