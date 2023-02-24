Shaun Michael-Scott Field, 38, Osakis, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stems from a Feb. 14 incident. According to the complaint, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a property owner located in Morrison County. The property owner reported that a suspicious vehicle had gotten stuck in her yard. Based on the license plate number provided, the suspected driver of the vehicle was identified as Field.
The report states that dispatch advised law enforcement that Field had a felony DOC warrant out for his arrest for a first-degree drug sale.
A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and observed the vehicle stuck in the snow. The deputy positively identified the driver as Field, who was arrested without incident based on the DOC warrant.
The report states that, upon a search of Field’s person, the deputy located a hypodermic needle in one of Field’s pockets. He allegedly admitted there were drugs inside his vehicle in a Tupperware container underneath the driver seat.
The deputy searched the vehicle and located the Tupperware container. Inside was a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately one gram.
If convicted, Field faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
