Kristen Evangeline Jones, 33, Onamia, was sentenced in Morrison District Court to 75 days of local confinement and ordered to pay a $600 fine after she was convicted of a felony count of criminal vehicular operation, causing substantial bodily harm.
Jones was also given three years of probation and received credit for eight days served.
The conviction stems from a Sept. 7, 2021, incident during which a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Highway 10. He responded to the scene and observed two SUVs with severe damage in the south traffic lane.
There was a female driver, identified as Jones, seated in a Kia Sportage from whom law enforcement noted a strong odor of alcohol off of her breath. She also was said to have bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. She admitted to officers that she had been drinking alcohol, and a portable breath test came back at .268 blood alcohol concentration — more than three times the legal limit.
The other SUV had two occupants, both of whom had to be rescued from the Jeep Grand Cherokee by fire and rescue with aid from the jaws of life.
Two witnesses who observed the crash spoke with law enforcement. They described seeing a Kia weaving, using various speeds and driving off of the roadway. It then made a U-turn through the median and did not slow down, it was at this point when it collided with the Jeep.
The witnesses told officers that the driver of the Kia smelled of alcohol and “appeared to be impaired.” Some also noticed an open bottle of whiskey on the passenger floorboard.
All three of the people involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. While at the hospital, the trooper interviewed the driver of the Jeep. She told him that she saw the Kia go across the median without slowing down. It crashed into their vehicle at the same rate of speed.
The driver of the Jeep complained of a sore back, shoulder blade and left knee. The passenger in the vehicle had more extensive injuries, and they were both taken to the St. Cloud hospital for further care.
The trooper applied for a search warrant for a blood sample from Jones. A judge signed the warrant and, at 3:07 p.m. — a little less than two hours after the crash — a blood draw was obtained and sent the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for testing. She was ultimately released from the hospital and transferred to the Morrison County Jail.
Jones’ driving record shows that she had a previous conviction from driving while impaired in May 2019. She also had driving under the influence convictions from June 2010 and October 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.