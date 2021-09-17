Kristen Evangeline Jones, 33, Onamia, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of criminal vehicular operation - causing substantial bodily harm while being under the influence of alcohol.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 1:13 p.m. Sept. 7, an officer with the Minnesota State Patrol received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10. When he arrived on scene, he observed two SUVs with severe damage in the south traffic lane.
The female driver of a Kia Sportage, identified as Jones, allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. The officer also noted she had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. Jones admitted she had been drinking alcohol, according to the report, and a portable breath test came back at .268 blood alcohol concentration — more than three times the .08 legal limit.
There were two occupants in the other SUV, a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both had to be removed from the vehicle by the fire and rescue squad, using the jaws of life.
The officer from the state patrol spoke with two witnesses who observed the crash. According to the report, they told the officer they described the Kia weaving, varying speed and driving off the highway. They said it then made a U-turn through the median and did not slow down. That is when it collided with the Jeep.
The witnesses told officers Jones was the driver of the Kia, that she smelled of alcohol and appeared to be impaired. A witness also noted they had seen an open bottle of Jameson whiskey on the passenger side floor board, the report said.
All three people involved in the crash were transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. While at the hospital, the trooper interviewed the driver of the Jeep. She told him that she saw the Kia go across the Highway 10 and that it did not slow down before crashing into her vehicle, according to the report.
The driver complained of a sore back, shoulder blade and left knee. The passenger had broken ribs and was transferred to St. Cloud for further care.
Law enforcement applied for a search warrant to get a blood sample from Jones. After it was approved by a judge, at 3:07 p.m., a blood draw was taken and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
Jones’ driving record shows she had a previous conviction for driving while impaired in 2019, as well as in June 2019 and October 2006 for driving under the influence, according to the report.
If convicted, Jones faces a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
