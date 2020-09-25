Lucas Tyler Nickaboine, 29, Onamia was charged with a felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in Morrison County District Court.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge for theft under $500.

The charges stem from a Sept. 18 incident, when police received a report of a theft from a business.

Police were already at the business dealing with another incident and pursued the alleged shoplifters, who allegedly drove away in a vehicle.

Officers allegedly trapped Nickaboine in the parking lot, and arrested him.

The officers noted that the alleged stolen items were typically associated with drug use, such as q-tips, a hollowed-out pen and a hypodermic needle cap.

The value of the allegedly stolen items was estimated at $307.34.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

