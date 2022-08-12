Irwin James Sam, 41, Onamia, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI and two misdemeanor counts of driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle.
The charges stem from an Aug. 5 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 169 near Onamia when he observed a vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed. He attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but it quickly turned off of the highway and headed westbound toward Morrison County, the report states.
The trooper eventually lost sight of the vehicle, but later relocated it traveling on 370th Avenue in Morrison County. The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Sam.
According to the report, a driver’s license check indicated Sam’s driving status was revoked. Sam produce a title for the vehicle, but it was in the name of a different owner. The insurance card he provided was also allegedly in the name of the original owner.
The trooper called the insurance company and was advised that they did not have a current policy for the vehicle, the report states. He requested a tow for the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, the trooper located a marijuana joint in the ashtray and a pipe with white residue that the report alleges appeared to be methamphetamine. Sam acknowledged ownership of the suspected meth pipe, according to the complaint.
The report states that Sam was “talkative and had bloodshot eyes.” He also appeared to be continuously forgetful about the location of items, and he allegedly admitted to using meth earlier that day. Sam acknowledged that “it was not safe” for him to be driving because he was still high.
The trooper asked Sam to perform a field sobriety test. According to the report, the horizontal gaze nystagmus showed no indicators, but he performed poorly on the walk and turn test and the one leg stand test. A portable breath test came back at .00, leading the trooper to believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance, the complaint states.
While searching Sam, the trooper located a baggie of a white, crystal substance in his right sock, according to the report. The substance in the bag weighed about 1.3 grams with packaging and tested positive for methamphetamine.
The trooper obtained a search warrant for Sam’s blood and urine. He was transported to the hospital, where he agreed to give a blood test. It was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.
Sam’s driving record shows that he had a prior DWI in November 2016 when he refused to take a test.
The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. The DWI is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000. Both of the misdemeanor have a top sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
