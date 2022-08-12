Irwin James Sam, 41, Onamia, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one gross misdemeanor charge of third-degree DWI and two misdemeanor counts of driving after revocation and driving an uninsured vehicle.

The charges stem from an Aug. 5 incident. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 169 near Onamia when he observed a vehicle pass him at a high rate of speed. He attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but it quickly turned off of the highway and headed westbound toward Morrison County, the report states.

