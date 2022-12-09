Steven Keith Olson, 58, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to $2,120 in restitution and six months of probation to the court after his case of theft was continued for dismissal.
The continuance means that once restitution is paid, Olson’s file will be dismissed.
The sentence stems from a Dec. 28, 2021, incident. An officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of possible fraud at the Perkins restaurant in Little Falls. When she arrived at the business, she spoke with an employee — identified as Olson — who stated that he received a phone call on the restaurant’s landline in which the caller identified themself as a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The caller said two employees had federal warrants and they would be arrested if he did not receive $2,000.
Olson took $2,000 from Perkins and purchased a total of four, $500 gift cards. He then gave the numbers to the man on the phone and tore up the cards.
The following day, a manager at Perkins called the officer to tell her that Olson stole $2,120 cash from two of the registers. She requested that he be charged with theft.
On Jan. 6, another officer met with the manager, who stated Olson left a note saying that he got scammed. The note explained the same scenario that Olson had previously told law enforcement. Surveillance video shows Olson took the money from the till and put it in his coat pocket.
An investigation into the case confirmed that he purchased four, $500 gift cards with the money.
