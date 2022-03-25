Kelsie Jo Olson, 25, Swanville, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation after she was convicted on one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred Aug. 18, 2021. A deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of 80th Avenue. When he arrived on scene, there was an adult woman walking around the vehicle and two juvenile males seated inside.
The woman identified herself as Olson. According to the criminal complaint, she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The deputy noted that her pupils were pinpointed and she was “extremely nervous and sweating.” She told law enforcement she last used drugs “two months ago.” Later, she changed her story to say it was just “two days ago.” She admitted she would fail a drug test.
She told the deputy that one of the juveniles in the vehicle was her son and the other was a nephew, whom she was babysitting. The deputy arranged for someone to come to the scene to pick up the kids.
Olson’s vehicle was searched before it was towed away. The deputy located a scale and a crystal-like substance on the scale. It appeared to be methamphetamine. There was also a box in Olson’s purse that contained more suspected meth, two straws and a wrapped $20 bill.
The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed a total of 4.5 grams.
A gross misdemeanor charge of child endangerment was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
