Felony charges for fifth degree drug possession against Dale Joseph Olson, 44, Long Prairie, were dismissed Sept. 18, in Morrison County District Court.

The charges stem from a Sept. 22 incident, when a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle driven by another person for Olson, a passenger, not having a seat belt on and for allegedly appearing to make an evasive turn when the trooper approached the vehicle. Both allegedly had open sores consistent with drug use and bloodshot eyes.

Olson allegedly had a plastic bag in his shorts he said was for drugs.

During a search, the trooper allegedly found 2.8 grams of methamphetamine on the driver. Another gram of meth was allegedly found inside of a pair of brass knuckles in the vehicle.

The Morrison County Attorney’s office said charges were dismissed due to witness unavailability.

