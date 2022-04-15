Steven Keith Olson, 57, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony theft.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from an incident that occurred Dec. 28, 2021. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a report of possible fraud at the Perkins Restaurant in Little Falls. When the officer arrived on scene, she spoke with Olson.
The report states Olson told the officer that he answered the phone at the restaurant, and the man on the line identified himself as “being with the U.S. Marshals service.” The caller allegedly said two employees had federal warrants out for them, and that Olson needed to pay $2,000 or they would be arrested.
Olson said he decided to do what was requested, so he took money from the restaurant and purchased two $500 gift cards at Walgreen’s and another at both Holiday locations in Little Falls. After purchasing the cards, he gave the numbers to the man on the phone and “then he tore up the gift cards,” according to the complaint.
The following day, the Perkins manager called the Police Department to report that Olson had stolen “large amounts of cash from two of the cash registers, totaling $2,120.
On Jan. 6, another officer from the LFPD met with the restaurant manager, who stated that Olson left a note saying he got scammed, the report said. The note reportedly repeated the story Olson told officers. The manager told law enforcement that they contacted Olson, who told them he received a phone call and they were being investigated.
According to the complaint, Olson said he was told if he didn’t get the money, he would “be in prison for two years.”
Video shows Olson taking money out of the restaurant till and putting it in his coat pocket, according to the report. An ensuing investigation allegedly confirmed Olson had purchased the gift cards.
If convicted, Olson faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
