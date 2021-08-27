Kelsie Jo Olson, 24, Swanville, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of meth and one gross misdemeanor count of endangering a child - permitting them to be present while in possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 18, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person parked on the side of the road on 80th Avenue in Morrison County. When the deputy arrived on scene, he observed a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the road. An adult female was walking around the vehicle and there were two juvenile males inside.
The woman identified herself as Olson and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the report. The deputy noted that her pupils were pinpointed and she was “extremely nervous and sweating.” She told law enforcement that she last used drugs “two months ago,” according to the report, but later changed her story to say “two days ago.”
Olson allegedly admitted to the deputy that she would fail a drug test.
She told law enforcement that one of the juveniles inside was her son and the other her nephew, whom she was babysitting. The deputy arranged to have someone arrive at the scene to pick up the two children and to have the vehicle towed from the roadway, since it was a hazard.
The deputy conducted an inventory search of the vehicle and found a scale with a crystal-like substance on it, according to the complaint. He believed it was methamphetamine. There was also a box in Olson’s purse that contained more suspected methamphetamine, two straws and a wrapped $20 bill, the deputy wrote.
The substance in the box weighed a total of 4.5 grams and field tested positive for methamphetamine.
If convicted, Olson faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000 for the possession charge and up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine, or both, for the child endangerment charge.
