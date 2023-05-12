Samantha Mae Oleson, 19, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 1. The Little Falls Police Department received a report of a possible domestic assault occurring by a hotel on the east side of Little Falls. The caller advised dispatch that a male and female were involved in an argument and that the female was allegedly struck in the face by the male. The reporting party later called back and advised that he saw the subjects of the assault walking near the storage units on Mary Anne Avenue in Little Falls.
An officer and a sergeant responded to the area and observed a storage unit that had its two doors halfway open and they could see people inside. The report states the officers identified two male subjects in the storage unit. The male subjects denied anyone else was in the storage unit, but officers observed a female inside who was eventually identified as Oleson.
When Oleson was asked to identify herself, she allegedly gave the name “Shaylee Pepper.” She later admitted that she lied about her name and admitted to being Oleson, the complaint said.
Dispatch advised the officers that Oleson had an active felony warrant out of Anoka County. Oleson was placed under arrest on the warrant.
From outside of the storage unit looking inside, the report states the officers could see tinfoil with burning marks on the ground where Oleson had come out of the storage unit. Officers went inside to clear the storage unit of any other suspects and noted an item that appeared to be a woman’s purse.
According to the report, the officer checked inside the purse and confirmed the identity of Oleson using the identification card found inside. Also inside the purse was a zipper pouch, per the report. Inside the pouch was additional drug paraphernalia and numerous small plastic bags. One of the baggies contained a white powdery substance that appeared to be either heroin or fentanyl. Oleson later advised that the powdery substance inside was fentanyl, mixed with powdered sugar. The report states Oleson showed signs of recent drug use.
The items later field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, which will test positive for cocaine on a field test. The baggie with suspected fentanyl weighed 6.29 grams with packaging.
If convicted, Oleson could face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
