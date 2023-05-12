Samantha Mae Oleson, 19, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 1. The Little Falls Police Department received a report of a possible domestic assault occurring by a hotel on the east side of Little Falls. The caller advised dispatch that a male and female were involved in an argument and that the female was allegedly struck in the face by the male. The reporting party later called back and advised that he saw the subjects of the assault walking near the storage units on Mary Anne Avenue in Little Falls.

