Jericho Lee Reno, 33, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of giving false identification to a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of the legal process.
The charge stems from a Feb. 14 incident. According to the report, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Reno was at a residence on Marie Lane in Morrison County. The report states that Reno had an active felony warrant out of Morrison County for drugs.
The deputy arrived at the scene and approached the residence. According to the report, the Deputy observed a male suspect standing behind the residence near a wood pile. The male suspect appeared to be Reno.
The report states the deputy called on other law enforcement officers to assist. Once backup arrived, other officers approached with the deputy. They walked to the shed and observed a person hiding behind the wood pile.
According to the report, the deputy directed the person to come out and to “stop attempting to hide.”
The report states that the subject initially complied and started to come out from behind the wood, and the subject allegedly identified himself as “Joshua Michael Reno.”
The subject continued to insist that his name was “Josh.” The report states that the deputy recognized him as Jericho Reno, and he was told multiple times that he was under arrest.
Reno initially started to comply with officers but then became “verbally aggressive” and would not comply with commands, according to the repor. Hewas ordered to lay down on the ground but he allegedly refused.
The report states that Reno walked toward the officers, yelling at them and telling the officers to “shoot him.” Later, Reno yelled that he would not get on the ground and again turned toward the officers and failed to follow commands, according to the complaint. It was then that the deputy reportedly deployed his taser and Reno fell to the ground.
Other officers ran up and tried to prevent Reno from standing back up. He again refused to comply with commands and was tasered once again. Reno placed his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
According to the report, Reno was escorted to the side of the deputy’s squad car, where he was searched. Upon searching Reno, a small baggie with a white crystal substance was located inside his pocket. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 1.1 grams with packaging.
If convicted, the substance charge holds a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. The false identification charge holds a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. The obstruction of justice charge holds a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.