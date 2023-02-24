Jericho Lee Reno, 33, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of giving false identification to a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of the legal process.

The charge stems from a Feb. 14 incident. According to the report, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Reno was at a residence on Marie Lane in Morrison County. The report states that Reno had an active felony warrant out of Morrison County for drugs.

