Alex Michael Oatis, 20, Little Falls, was given a stay of imposition in Morrison County District Court after he was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $50 fine on a conviction for felony domestic assault.
On May 22, officers from the Little Falls Police Department responded to the report of a domestic situation occurring behind the Buckman Building in downtown Little Falls. When they arrived, they found three females standing together, one of whom was crying. She told officers she was assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Oatis.
Oatis was on the scene as well and was placed under arrest.
The victim gave a statement to law enforcement about what had happened that day. She said she was at Oatis’ residence when they got into a fight over cigarettes. She said he proceeded to dump window glass cleaner all over her. The officer noted that her shirt was wet.
The victim continued to say that Oatis started calling her names, but she “just laid there because she did not want to get hit anymore.” She said Oatis had been assaulting her on a daily basis.
Eventually, the victim went downstairs to pack her clothes. At that point, she locked herself inside a bathroom. Oatis kicked the door down and started to throw items at her. The victim said she then ran out of the bathroom and Oatis started chasing her, punching her and that he pushed her and spit on here.
One of the other women standing outside of the building told officers that they had been outside eating a snack when the victim came up to them crying hysterically and stating, “I need help. I need a ride. I need help.”
Oatis’ criminal history shows he was convicted of fifth degree assault in 2020 in Kandiyohi County. He also has a prior adjudication of delinquency for domestic assault in 2018 in Morrison County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.