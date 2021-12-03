Alex Mitchel Oatis, 21, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On Sept. 8, Oatis was convicted of felony domestic assault in Morrison County District Court. As part of the conditions of his probation, the judge issued a probationary DANCO that prohibited him from having any contact with the victim. The DANCO is to remain in effect until September 2026.
According to the report, on Nov. 23, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a vehicle parked on an ATV trail parked just north of Sixth Avenue Northwest in Little Falls. Officers responded and located the vehicle, where they found two people sleeping in the back seat. The parties were identified as Oatis and the protected party.
Oatis was placed under arrest for violating the DANCO and transported to jail after dispatch notified the officer that the DANCO was active.
According to the complaint, Oatis’ criminal record shows that he has a prior conviction for fifth degree assault from 2020 in Kandiyohi County. He also has prior adjudication of delinquency for domestic assault from 2018 in Morrison County. The prior offenses enhance the current offense to a felony.
If convicted, Oatis faces a maximum charge of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
