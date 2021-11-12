Randell Earl Oatis, 55, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to three years of supervised probation for a felony conviction of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.
A stay of imposition was placed on a sentence of 15 days of local confinement, which can be served via electronic home monitoring. He was also given credit for three days served in the Morrison County Jail.
On April 6, 2021, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a warrant for the rest of Antonio Randell Oatis on two felony files. Twelve days later an officer with the Little Falls Police Department saw a person standing outside the residence of Randell Oatis. He believed the male subject to be Antonio Oatis. Later, another officer saw the same individual run into Randell Oatis’ residence.
Officers went to the door the apartment and advised Randell Oatis they had observed Antonio Oatis run into his house. He was also informed that Antonio had felony warrants out for his arrest.
Randell Oatis told the officers that the suspect was not at his residence, and he would not allow them inside. He also told the officers they were “violating his rights” and “harassing his family.”
Officers obtained a search warrant for Randell Oatis’ residence. When they went inside, they located Antonio Oatis, who was placed under arrest on his warrants. Randell Oatis was also taken into custody.
