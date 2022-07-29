Alex Mitchel Oatis, 22, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first-degree damage to property.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 22. According to the criminal complaint, Morrison County Dispatch received a report of a male subject throwing a rock through the window of a business on Broadway Avenue East in downtown Little Falls. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department arrived at the scene, located the suspect and identified him as Oatis.
The officer asked Oatis what happened, and he allegedly responded that he was upset and threw a rock through the window of a business. The officer walked with him to the front side of the building and observed a window with a hole in it.
According to the report, it was a “very large, two-pane picture window.” The outer pane of glass had a large whole in it with spider-cracks spreading outward, while the inside pane appeared to be OK.
The report states that Oatis told law enforcement that he was upset because he missed his ride to treatment. He was then placed under arrest.
The next day, the officer spoke with the owner of the building, who estimated the cost to replace the damaged window would be between $2,500 - $3,000, according to the report.
If convicted, Oatis faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
