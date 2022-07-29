Alex Mitchel Oatis, 22, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of first-degree damage to property.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred July 22. According to the criminal complaint, Morrison County Dispatch received a report of a male subject throwing a rock through the window of a business on Broadway Avenue East in downtown Little Falls. An officer from the Little Falls Police Department arrived at the scene, located the suspect and identified him as Oatis.

