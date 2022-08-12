Kyle Richard Witucki, 34, Oak Grove, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third-degree sale of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, in June 2021, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and stated that they could buy methamphetamine from Witucki. The investigator met with the CI, who said Witucki would be traveling from the metro area to Little Falls to sell them methamphetamine.

