Kyle Richard Witucki, 34, Oak Grove, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third-degree sale of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, in June 2021, a confidential informant (CI) contacted an investigator from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force and stated that they could buy methamphetamine from Witucki. The investigator met with the CI, who said Witucki would be traveling from the metro area to Little Falls to sell them methamphetamine.
The report states that the CI was observed traveling to a business in Little Falls when a vehicle registered to Witucki pulled into the parking lot next to the CI. Investigators allegedly observed a hand-to-hand exchange between Witucki and the CI.
The informant then met with the investigator at a predetermined location and handed over a baggie containing a clear, rock-like substance that appeared to be meth. They said they purchased the drugs from Witucki using the buy money provided by law enforcement.
The drugs field-tested positive for meth and were sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for confirmation. The test results from the BCA showed the substance was meth and weighed “several grams.”
Witucki had multiple warrants out for his arrest in multiple counties. A warrant complaint has been requested in lieu of a summons.
If convicted, Witucki faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.