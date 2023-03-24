Paul Michael Nieman, 32, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
On Feb. 22, 2022, a Morrison County District Court judge issued a DANCO that prohibited Nieman from having any contact with a protected person. It remains in effect.
On March 13, an officer from the Little Falls Police Department received a request from another officer to stop a vehicle that was driving through Morrison County. He eventually made a traffic stop and identified the driver as Nieman.
According to the criminal complaint, Nieman was “unable to provide a valid driver’s license.” His driving record also confirmed that his driving privileges were revoked.
The report states that Nieman said he did not know the female passenger, who was in the back seat. She was later identified as the protected party, and the officer was able to confirm that the DANCO was still active.
Nieman’s criminal history shows that he was previously convicted of a DANCO violation in November 2015, along with felony domestic assault by strangulation. The prior convictions enhance the current charge.
The DANCO violation is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000. Driving after revocation carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.