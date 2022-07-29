Paul Michael Nieman, 32, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault and one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
A Morrison County District Court judge issued a DANCO, Feb. 22, that prohibits Nieman from having any contact with a protected person.
The current charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 25. According to the criminal complaint, Morrison County Dispatch received a report of a domestic situation occurring at a residence in Morrison County. Two deputies responded to the report and drove out to the scene. When they arrived, they spoke with the victim, who was “crying and visibly upset,” the report states.
The victim told law enforcement that Nieman was at her residence and was threatening her, that morning. She said he left before the deputies arrived on scene.
One of the deputies located Nieman’s vehicle on Jewel Road. He activated his emergency lights, but Nieman did not pull over and eventually entered a residential driveway. The deputy followed him down the long driveway and eventually made contact with Nieman, who initially denied that he was at the victim’s residence, according to the complaint.
He later allegedly admitted that he was at the victim’s residence the night before, but not that morning. The deputy advised Nieman that he was under arrest, but he would not allow deputies to handcuff him and began to physically struggle with them, according to the report.
He was eventually “assisted to the ground” until deputies were able to place handcuffs on him and was searched incident to arrest. Law enforcement found drug paraphernalia during the search, according to the report.
The other deputy took an official statement from the victim, who said Nieman had spent the night at her residence because he “passed out from using heroin.” When he woke up the next morning, he allegedly became confrontational with the victim. She told law enforcement that he threatened to get physical numerous times.
According to the report, the victim told law enforcement that Nieman cocked his fist back, indicating that he was going to hit her. She said he never actually struck her, but he had made her fear for her safety. When he left the residence, she locked the door and called the Sheriff’s Office.
Nieman allegedly came back and started to kick the door. The victim said he would not leave until she informed him that she had called the Sheriff’s Office
Nieman has previous criminal convictions for violating a DANCO in Nov. 2015.
Both individual felony charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.
