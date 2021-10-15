Paul Michael Nieman, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
On Oct. 19, 2019, a DANCO was issued to prevent Nieman from having contact with the victim in a domestic abuse case.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 23, 2020 — at which time the DANCO was still active — a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding on Jewel Road. The deputy identified the driver as Nieman, and a female passenger identified herself as the sister of the person for whom the DANCO was issued. However, she claimed to have no identification on her.
The deputy asked dispatch to send him DMV photos of both the person for whom the DANCO was issued and her sister. In looking at the photos, it appeared both individuals “looked fairly similar,” according to the complaint. The passenger was allowed to leave the scene of the stop.
Later, the deputy reviewed photos on social media of both women and noted that there is “a significant difference between the two.” In looking at the photos, the deputy identified the person for whom the DANCO was issued to actually have been the passenger in the vehicle with Nieman; a violation of the order.
Nieman’s criminal history shows that he was previously convicted of a felony DANCO violation in November 2015. He was also convcted of felony domestic assault by strangulation that same month.
If convicted, Nieman faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.