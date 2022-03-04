Paul Michael Nieman, 31, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of a felon in possession of ammo or a firearm and one felony count of domestic assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges stem from a Feb. 19 incident in which the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic assault at a residence in Morrison County. When deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, they learned the victim lived at that residence with Nieman. The victim was described by law enforcement as “distraught and crying.”
The victim allegedly stated that Nieman kicked her in the shin with a steel-toed boot and threw a board at her face. Nieman had already left the scene when law enforcement arrived.
While deputies were speaking with the victim, they observed some firearms in the residence. They were aware that Nieman was previously convicted of a crime of violence and could not possess firearms.
An investigator with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force drafted a search warrant to recover the firearms from the residence. Once it was signed, deputies returned to the residence and seized an Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 rifle, a Stevens long gun and another long gun that was a Ruger model. Also seized were numerous amounts of ammunition that was located throughout the residence, the complaint said.
Later, a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office spotted Nieman’s vehicle at a business in Morrison County. He went inside and located Nieman hiding in the bathroom. It allegedly appeared he had just finished smoking a quantity of heroin, as there was freshly charred aluminum foil in the trash can and a straw in the toilet.
Nieman was placed under arrest for the domestic assault and being in possession of firearms.
Nieman was previously convicted in November 2015 for violating a no contact order, as well as a felony domestic assault by strangulation that same month. The result of the prior convictions enhance the current charges to a felony.
If convicted, Nieman faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $30,000 fine for the weapons charge and five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the domestic assault charge.
