Samuel Cabildo Nicolas, Jr., 42, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison District Court to 30 months in prison on a felony conviction for third degree burglary.
On June 28, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a property on Great River Road. A deputy responded and met with the victim on their property, who reported someone had broken into his out-buildings “within the last couple of days.” He reported missing several items, including a gas-powered air compressor, a 100-gallon fuel truck with pump, scrap metal and more.
The victim had surveillance equipment on his property, and one of the cameras captured images of a vehicle at his property on June 17, 2020. The license plate on the vehicle came back to a resident of Little Falls, so the deputy went to make conduct with the owner of the vehicle.
The vehicle’s owner told law enforcement that she lends her vehicle to her son, Nicolas, on occasion. He was not home at the time.
On June 30, 2020, the deputy returned to the residence and located Nicolas. He also saw a fuel tank that matched the description of the one stolen from the victim’s property on June 17, 2020.
The deputy spoke with Nicolas, who was wearing a green cap that matched the one being worn by the suspect in the surveillance video. Nicolas, however, claimed he purchased the fuel barrel on the internet.
The deputy went to his sergeant to obtain a warrant. While he did that, he asked Nicolas to wait, but he was gone when the deputy returned to the scene. He contacted an investigator and obtained a search warrant for the property.
After executing the warrant, deputies located numerous items that had been taken from the victim’s residence. The value of the recovered items was “well in excess of $1,000.”
A second felony charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
