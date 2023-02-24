Lawrence Woods, 71, Bronx, New York, was convicted in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of theft by swindle, but a sentence was not pronounced.
Woods failed to appear, Feb. 22, for a scheduled hearing, which was to be held remotely via Zoom.
On Sept. 30, 2022, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a call from a local bank regarding a male subject attempting to withdraw $5,000 from an account at its Little Falls branch.
The officer responded to the bank and observed a man standing at the counter. When asked, he gave the officer a Colorado driver’s license with the name, “Francis Fernand Pitard.” The officer asked him to confirm this was his name, and he did.
Bank staff handed the officer a printout showing a copy of a Washington driver’s license with the same picture as the one the man at the counter was attempting to use. This one had the name “John Morgan.” The subject told the officer that wasn’t him.
The officer asked the man to step outside and asked for his real name. Eventually, he gave him a New York driver’s license with the name Lawrence Woods, with the same picture as the previous two licenses. Woods told the officer that he came to Little Falls with a friend, who he said drove him to the bank, gave him the identification cards and account numbers associated with them.
Woods was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail. There, he admitted to using fake ID cards in an attempt to make a large withdrawal from the bank.
