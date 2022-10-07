Lawrence Woods, 71, Bronx, New York, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of theft by swindle.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 30. An officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a suspicious activity call from a bank regarding a male subject attempting to withdraw $5,000 from an account in Little Falls.
The officer responded to the bank and witnessed a man standing at the counter. According to the report, bank staff informed the officer that the subject was attempting to make a large withdrawal. He allegedly gave the officer a Colorado driver’s license with the name Francis Fernand Pitard, date of birth Feb. 5, 1942. The man was asked if this was his name and he replied that it was, the report states.
Bank staff handed the officer a printout showing a copy of a Washington driver’s license with, allegedly, the same picture as the Colorado driver’s license with the name John Morgan, date of birth June 26, 1950. According to the report, the male subject told the officer, “That’s not me.”
The officer asked the man to step outside and asked him for his real name. The man allegedly produced another identification card from New York, with the name Lawrence Woods, date of birth, Jan. 13, 1951, with the same photo as the previous two licenses. Woods said he came to Little Falls with a friend from New York named John Williams.
The report states that Woods said Williams drove him to the bank, gave him the identification cards and the account numbers of the customers associated with the cards. He told the officer that he had the bank account numbers saved in his phone.
Woods was placed under arrest and transported to the Morrison County Jail, where he gave a recorded statement. He allegedly admitted to using fake identification cards to attempt to make a large withdrawal from the bank in Little Falls and at another branch of the same bank.
If convicted, Woods faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
