Anthony Alan Haberle, 38, New Hope, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to seven years of probation on a felony DWI conviction.
Haberle received a stay on a sentence of 42 months in prison, 180 days in local confinement and an order to pay a $100 fine. He will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 119 days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from a Sept. 10, 2019, incident. At about 7 p.m. that evening, Minnesota State Patrol dispatch received a report of a vehicle nearly side-swiping another vehicle while crossing lanes of traffic on Highway 371. Approximately 30 minutes later, Camp Ripley security reported pulling over the same vehicle for weaving on the roadway at Camp Ripley.
A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to Camp Ripley and met with security and the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Haberle.
According to the report, Haberle was “being aggressive and threatening” to Camp Ripley staff, so no sobriety tests were conducted at the scene. However, he initially told Camp security that he had a lot to drink, and he had bloodshot, watery eyes while also being uneasy on his feet. A strong odor of alcohol was coming from his person.
Haberle was asked to perform field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly. The horizontal gaze test showed indications of impairment. A portable breath test indicated Haberle had a blood alcohol concentration of .232 — nearly three times the legal limit.
The results of a breath test taken about two hours after the first report of Haberle’s erratic driving showed a BAC of .24.
Haberle’s driving record shows that he has prior convictions for driving while impaired from Jan. 11, 2016, and Jan. 7, 2018. His driving privileges were cancelled after an implied consent refusal occurred on April 5, 2019, in Dakota County.
A second felony DWI charge and another gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
