Alex Michael Nelson, 28, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and 21 days of local confinement after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Nelson was given a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day. He was also given credit for five days served, meaning he has 16 remaining on the local confinement portion of the sentence. A gross misdemeanor charge of introducing contraband into a jail, prison or lockup was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred May 21, 2022. According to a Little Falls Police Officer, at about 5:37 a.m., he observed a vehicle parked on the boat landing near First Street Northeast and Fourth Avenue Northeast in Little Falls. The rear wheels were partially submerged.
According to the complaint, the officer approached the vehicle and noted an adult male driver, who appeared to be “either passed out or sleeping.” The officer noted a pellet or BB gun laying across his lap, and he later identified the driver as Nelson
In speaking with Nelson, the officer observed what appeared to be a pipe used for methamphetamine in plain site in her vehicle. He collected the suspected meth and noticed a “white, powdery and crystal-like substance” in the end of a pipe. A third item, this a folded piece of paper, was also found to contain a crystal-like substance.
Nelson was arrested and transported the Morrison County Jail. While he was being processed, a small, gray and orange container were found that also contained suspected the meth.
All of the methamphetamine field-tested positive, with .48 grams found in the container in the jail and 2.5 grams in the paper package found in the center console.
