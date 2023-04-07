Alex Michael Nelson, 28, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and 21 days of local confinement after he was convicted of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Nelson was given a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day. He was also given credit for five days served, meaning he has 16 remaining on the local confinement portion of the sentence. A gross misdemeanor charge of introducing contraband into a jail, prison or lockup was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

