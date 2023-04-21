Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, 27, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 5. The Little Falls Police Dept. received a report of a domestic assault occurring at a residence on Fourth Street NE in the City of Little Falls. A sergeant and an officer arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim. The report states that the victim said he was assaulted by a family member, identified as Nelson-Rivetts.

