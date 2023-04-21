Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, 27, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 5. The Little Falls Police Dept. received a report of a domestic assault occurring at a residence on Fourth Street NE in the City of Little Falls. A sergeant and an officer arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim. The report states that the victim said he was assaulted by a family member, identified as Nelson-Rivetts.
The victim said he returned home from work that day and entered the garage. He stated that Nelson-Rivetts became upset for no reason and told him that he was going to hit him, according to the criminal complaint. Nelson-Rivetts then allegedly struck the victim on the side of the head, near the temple. The officer noted that the area on the victim’s head was red in color.
According to the report, the victim advised Nelson-Rivetts that he was going to call for emergency assistance. Nelson-Rivetts allegedly then took the victim’s phone and knocked it out of his hands. The victim stated he had another cellphone in the house and went into the residence and then called law enforcement.
Nelson-Rivetts was in the garage of the property and refused to open the door, which was locked, to the law enforcement officers. The report states the officers advised Nelson-Rivetts several times that he was under arrest and he should exit the garage, but Nelson-Rivetts refused to comply. Officers then kicked in the door and located Nelson-Rivetts sitting in a chair.
According to the report, Nelson-Rivetts refused multiple times to stand up and he remained seated in the chair. The officers then removed Nelson-Rivetts from the chair and escorted him to the ground.
Nelson-Rivetts was clenching his arms and not allowing the officers to handcuff him. Eventually, he was placed into handcuffs. Nelson-Rivetts allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, the complaint said.
A check of the defendant’s criminal history shows three previous domestic violence related convictions.
Nelson-Rivetts was also charged with one gross misdemeanor charge of interfering with an emergency telephone call and one misdemeanor charge of obstruction of legal processes.
If convicted on the felony charge, he faces a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a $10.000 fine.
