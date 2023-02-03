Jordan Jeffrey Nelson, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a felony charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor DWI, stemming from two separate incidents.
Nelson received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 85 days served in local confinement, and assessed a $50 fine.
Nelson also had one felony and two misdemeanor charges dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The felony drug conviction stems from a Nov. 2, 2022, incident during which the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Nelson — who had a felony warrant out for his arrest — was residing on a property in Morrison County.
Three officers approached the property and located Nelson standing on site. He was advised that they were with the Sheriff’s Office and he was directed to remain where he was standing. Instead, he took off running and the deputies had to follow in pursuit.
He was eventually captured and placed under arrest, at which time he was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
The DWI conviction stems from an incident that occurred April 30, 2022. A deputy from the Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Lake Road when he observed a vehicle in the ditch. The lights were on and the vehicle was running. The driver’s side door was open, and as the deputy approached, he could see someone was “slumped over” and appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat.
The deputy noted a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from the vehicle. The driver was woken up and identified as Nelson.
He was taken into custody, as he had multiple warrants out for his arrest. A portable breath test also showed he had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .114. A breath test, given about 80 minutes after he was initially found, showed a BAC of .09.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.