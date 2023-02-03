Jordan Jeffrey Nelson, 30, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted on a felony charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor DWI, stemming from two separate incidents.

Nelson received a five-year stay on a prison sentence of 12 months and one day, meaning he will not have to serve that time if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation. He was also given credit for 85 days served in local confinement, and assessed a $50 fine.

