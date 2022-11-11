Jordan Jeffrey Nelson, 30, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Nov. 2. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Nelson was residing at a property located on 185th Avenue. They responded to the scene because they were aware there was a felony warrant out for Nelson’s arrest.

