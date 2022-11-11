Jordan Jeffrey Nelson, 30, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred, Nov. 2. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Nelson was residing at a property located on 185th Avenue. They responded to the scene because they were aware there was a felony warrant out for Nelson’s arrest.
According to the complaint, three deputies approached the property and located Nelson standing on the site. He was advised that they were with the Sheriff’s Office and directed to remain where he was, but he allegedly took off running. Deputies followed in pursuit.
The report states that he was eventually caught and placed under arrest.
At that point, it was allegedly discovered that he was in possession of a baggie of suspected methamphetamine. The substance later field-tested positive for meth and weighed about five grams with packaging.
If convicted of the drug charge, Nelson faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000. The misdemeanor fleeing charge carries a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or up to $1,000 fine.
