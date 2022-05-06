Jordan Jeffrey Nelson, 29, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of meth, along with two gross misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree DWI.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 8:46 p.m., April 30. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Lake Road when he observed a vehicle in the ditch on the east side of the road. The lights were on, the vehicle was running and the driver’s side door was open.
The deputy approached the suspect vehicle and observed an occupant seated in the driver’s seat, slumped over and appearing to be sleeping, according to the complaint. He noted a strong odor of both alcohol and marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver was woken up and identified as Nelson.
The report states that Nelson had “blood-shot, watery eyes, slurred speech and poor balance.”
Nelson was placed under arrest, as he had multiple warrants out. During an inventory search of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly located a meth pipe and some suspected methamphetamine in the back passenger seat, by some fishing gear. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 2.2 grams with packaging. The deputy also located a green, leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana, according to the complaint.
Nelson was transported to the Morrison County Jail, where field sobriety tests were conducted. The report states that the horizontal gaze test showed signs of impairment. He also allegedly “performed poorly” on the walk-and-turn test and on the one-leg stand test. A portable breath test showed he had a .114 blood alcohol concentration (BAC), according to the complaint.
Nelson was read the breath test advisory and agreed to give a breath test. The results of the test, which was taken at about 10:05 p.m., showed a BAC of .09.
The felony charge of fifth-degree possession carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. The two charges of fourth-degree DWI both carry penalties of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
