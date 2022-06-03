Alex Michael Nelson, 27, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and one gross misdemeanor count of introducing contraband into jail, lockup or prison.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 5:37 a.m. May 27, during which an officer from the Little Falls Police Department observed a vehicle parked at the boat landing near First Street Northeast and Fourth Avenue Northeast, with the rear wheels partially submerged.
According to the criminal complaint, the officer approached the vehicle and noticed that the adult male driver “appeared to be either passed out or sleeping.” The officer also noticed a pellet/BB gun laying across the male’s lap. The officer woke the male and identified him as Nelson, who stated he had gone to the boat landing to bow fish with a friend, the report states. He allegedly was confused as to why the vehicle was partially parked in the water.
In speaking with Nelson, the officer observed what appeared to be a meth pipe in plain sight, according to the report. He collected the item and allegedly noticed a white, powdery substance at the end of the pipe. The vehicle was subsequently searched, and law enforcement found a folded piece of paper that contained additional white, crystal-like substances, according to the report.
Nelson was arrested and transported to the Morrison County Jail. While being processed, a small, gray and orange container was discovered, which allegedly contained suspected methamphetamine.
All of the suspected meth field-tested positive, weighing a total of 2.98 grams.
If convicted, Nelson faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 for the fifth-degree possession charge, and up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 for the gross misdemeanor.
