Mark Thomas Nebosis, 60, Randall, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation after he was convicted of making threats of violence.
He also received credit for three days served in local confinement.
The conviction stems from an Oct. 16, 2021, incident. The Morrison C ounty Sheriff’s Office received a report of threats occurring at a residence just north of Little Falls. The reporting party said that she and her daughter returned home and found their neighbor, Nebosis, holding a sword.
Nebosis allegedly approached their vehicle, holding out the sword, and telling them to “get out and fight me.” The victim said they fled up their driveway and called 9-1-1.
A deputy eventually arrived on scene and, according to the report, located Nebosis at the end of his driveway. He was said to be “yelling aggressive things,” such as “come fight me.”
A deputy approached Nebosis through a wooded area and heard him yell, “Let’s go.” The deputy immediately started following Nebosis toward the victim’s residence. The deputy also shined his flashlight on Nebosis while he gave him commands to “stop, put his hands up and get on the ground.”
Nebosis allegedly began to yell at the deputy and refused to comply with his commands.
Another deputy arrived on scene shortly thereafter, went behind Nebosis and activated his taser, according to the report. That caused him to go to the ground, where officers were able to get handcuffs on him. The officer noted in the report that he had a “strong” odor of alcohol and allegedly admitted to drinking “more than 10 beers.”
In a statement with officers, the victim reiterated that they were just arriving home, when Nebosis approached them wielding a sword and looking for a fight.
The victim said such behavior was a “constant issue” from Nebosis. The residents of the neighborhood were told to call 9-1-1 if further incidents played out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.