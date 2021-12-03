Nathan Donald Irish, 45, Nashwauk, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine, one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety and one misdemeanor count of giving a peace officer false identification.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 29, an officer from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle pulled over on the side of the road with its flashers activated. He stopped behind the vehicle, and there was a male driver present asking for a ride into town.
When asked to identify himself, the driver allegedly gave the name “Steven Osterstander” with a birth date of Sept. 7, 1976. The officer suspected that he was not giving his real name because he did not seem to know how to spell it correctly. Dispatch advised that the man’s name did not come back on file.
Eventually, the man admitted that his real name was Nathan Donald Irish. Dispatch advised the officer that there were three body-only felony warrants for Irish’s arrest out of Itasca County. He was subsequently placed under arrest.
During a search of Irish’s vehicle, the officer located a case between the driver’s seat and center console. It contained a white, crystal-like substance, according to the report, that appeared to be methamphetamine. It later field-tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed 2.4 grams with packaging.
If convicted of the felony drug charge, Irish faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. The gross misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine; while the misdemeanor has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
