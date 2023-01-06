Lora Jean Murray, 36, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to a staggered jail sentence and three years of supervised probation after she was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation.
Murray was sentenced to 365 days of local confinement, but received a three-year stay on 326 days of the sentence. She also received credit for three days served, meaning that if she stays in compliance with the terms of her probation, she will only have to serve 36 days. Those will be carried out in three, 12-day increments during the next three years.
Murray also was ordered to pay a $300 fine. A felony criminal vehicular operation charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred at around 8:18 p.m. June 18, 2022. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls regarding an ATV rollover accident with injuries. The crash occurred near a residence on Lake Camille Drive.
When first responders arrived on scene, they attended to a female victim. She told first responders that she could not feel her legs, along with experiencing back pain and being short of breath. She was ultimately airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro area. She sustained multiple injuries, including several fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured back.
The victim was a passenger on an ATV being driven by Murray. A deputy spoke with Murray, who said she attempted to go around a branch in the road when her tire caught the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll.
While the deputy was speaking with her, he detected the odor of alcohol. She admitted she had been drinking, estimating she had four or five glasses of beer during the day, but nothing recently. A portable breath test resulted in a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .141.
She was placed under arrest and agreed to perform a blood draw, pursuant to a search warrant. The draw was taken at 10:40 p.m. — nearly two and a half hours after the crash. A lab report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed a BAC of .12.
