Lora Jean Murray, 36, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to a staggered jail sentence and three years of supervised probation after she was convicted on a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal vehicular operation.

Murray was sentenced to 365 days of local confinement, but received a three-year stay on 326 days of the sentence. She also received credit for three days served, meaning that if she stays in compliance with the terms of her probation, she will only have to serve 36 days. Those will be carried out in three, 12-day increments during the next three years.

