Lora Jean Murray, 35, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular operation, causing substantial bodily harm while having an alcohol concentration above the legal limit.
At about 8:18 p.m. June 18, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls regarding an ATV rollover accident with injuries. According to the report, the accident occurred near a residence on Lake Camille Drive.
Along with law enforcement, first responders arrived on the scene and attempted to a female victim, who allegedly told them that she could not feel her legs. She also told them that her back hurt and she was short of breath. Due to the serious nature of the injuries, the victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro.
Law enforcement later learned that the victim sustained multiple injuries, including several fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and a fractured back.
Deputies on scene learned the victim was a passenger on the ATV, which was driven by Murray. Law enforcement spoke with Murray, who told them she was driving on Woodchuck Trail when she attempted to go around a branch that was in the road. At that point, her tire caught the ditch and she rolled the ATV, according to the complaint.
While speaking with her, a deputy detected an odor of alcohol coming from her person, according to the report. She allegedly admitted that she had been drinking, and estimated she had “four or five” glasses of beer that day, “but nothing recently.” She agreed to take a portable breath test, which showed results of .141, the report states.
Murray agreed to perform a blood draw, according to the report. A lab at the BCA showed her blood alcohol concentration from the draw, which was taken at 10:40 p.m. that night, came back as .12.
If convicted, both charges carry a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.