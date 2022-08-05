Lora Jean Murray, 35, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular operation, causing substantial bodily harm while having an alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

At about 8:18 p.m. June 18, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls regarding an ATV rollover accident with injuries. According to the report, the accident occurred near a residence on Lake Camille Drive.

