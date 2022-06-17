Shayna Rose Evans, 21, Oak Grove, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of receiving stolen property and one gross misdemeanor count of a third-degree DWI.
The charges stem from a May 29 incident, during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on 153rd Street when he observed a vehicle pass him that displayed a license plate that came back as stolen out of Burnsville.
According to the report, the deputy stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Evans. There was also a male passenger in the vehicle. Evans got out and approached the deputy, the report states, and he noted that she had bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils.
The report states that Evans admitted she was under the influence of drugs, and also that she had just swallowed eight grams of methamphetamine as the deputy was trying to pull her vehicle over. Given that she admitted to swallowing the meth, the deputy contacted an ambulance to have her transported to the hospital.
The deputy took a statement from Evans, during which she claimed that she picked up the vehicle two days ago from an ex-boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint. The report further states that she admitted to using fentanyl approximately 24 to 48 prior.
After she was transported to the hospital, a Little Falls Police officer drafted a search warrant for a blood or urine draw. The deputy advised Evans that refusing to give a blood or urine sample is a crime, but she refused, according to the report.
The next day, law enforcement searched the stolen vehicle Evans had been driving. They allegedly located drugs and drug paraphernalia “throughout the vehicle.” Specifically, the deputy who initially pulled her over found fentanyl, marijuana and meth; along with marijuana wax inside Evans’ purse, according to the report. That last of those tested positive for marijuana and weighed 35 grams with packaging.
A theft report obtained from the Burnsville Police Department shows that the vehicle Evans was driving was stolen on April 25, the report states. There were no suspects at the time, and the vehicle was entered into the system as stolen.
Evans faces a penalty of up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for both of the individual felony charges. The gross misdemeanor DWI carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a fine of $3,000.
