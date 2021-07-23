Gloria Rosa Willard, 33, Motley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 21 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony conviction of second degree assault.
On June 2, 2019, officers with the Little Falls Police Department were dispatched to the back of the Rustic Saloon in Little Falls after they received a report of a female victim who was assaulted and bleeding. When two officers arrived on scene, they saw a group of people standing around the victim, who was “very agitated and clearly in pain.”
The victim had towels wrapped around both of her arms, and when the one on her left arm was taken away, one of the officers observed a “very large and very deep” laceration on her arm. The victim stated that she was assaulted by Willard.
Officers located Willard outside of the bar and observed that she had blood on her clothing, but she did not appear to be injured. Willard told officers that she got into a fight with the victim, and that the victim was “swinging at her” so she “swung back.” She said the cut on her arm must have been caused by the rings on her finger, but one of the officers noted that there was no blood on the rings. The severity of the cut also did not appear to be consistent with being cut by a ring.
Willard was placed under arrest and the officers went to the hospital to speak with the victim.
There, she said that she was cut by something Willard was holding between her fingers. She recalled that it looked silver and small, but she wasn’t sure what the object was. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate a weapon.
According to the victim’s medical records, the laceration on her left elbow required a fascia repair of three sutures and skin repair of 16 sutures. The length of the cut was 9 centimeters long and 15 millimeters deep. The fascia was violated and there was muscle damage.
She also had a laceration on the lower part of her right arm that required nine stitches.
Upon further investigation, law enforcement was informed that immediately after the assault, Willard slipped something into another person’s pocket. The other person put the object into a gap in a bathroom wall.
The next day, the person returned to the bar with a magnet and, while others observed , they retrieved the object from inside the wall. The object was a knife.
Observers came forward in September to report that the knife was retrieved after being hidden inside a bathroom wall.
Two other felony assault charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
