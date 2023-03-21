A routine traffic stop in Motley, Saturday, March 18, turned into a major drug bust for the Motley Police Department.
Timothy Allan Salazar, 41, St. Paul, and Steven Eugene Sutton, 64, St. Paul, were charged in Morrison County District Court with multiple felony counts related to drug possession.
Salazar was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into the jail. Sutton was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and prohibited possession of a stun gun.
The charges stem from an incident that began when a Motley Police officer observed a vehicle drive past him that had dark window tint and an expired registration. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Salazar, and the passenger as Sutton.
Both subjects were initially placed under arrest due to outstanding warrants.
According to a statement from the Motley Police Department, the officer also observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. He searched both of the subjects and, allegedly, located what he believed to be controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and suspected fentanyl.
During a search of the vehicle, more suspected controlled substances were located, according to the report. In total, an estimated 102 grams of meth, 243 suspected fentanyl pills, six grams of cocaine and 24 other prescription pills were located, the report states.
The third-degree drug charge against Salazar carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $20,000. For Sutton, the second-degree comes with up to 25 years in prison and/or a fine not to exceed $500,0000. The first-degree charge could net Sutton 30 years imprison and/or up to a $1 million.
The Motley Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Staples Police Department.
