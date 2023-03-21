Steven Sutton

Steven Sutton

 Morrison County Jail
Timothy Salazar

Timothy Salazar

A routine traffic stop in Motley, Saturday, March 18, turned into a major drug bust for the Motley Police Department.

Timothy Allan Salazar, 41, St. Paul, and Steven Eugene Sutton, 64, St. Paul, were charged in Morrison County District Court with multiple felony counts related to drug possession.

Load comments