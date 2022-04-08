Paul Anthony Blomquist, 35, Motley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after he was convicted of failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender.
Blomquist received a stay of adjudication on the sentence and will not have to serve a remaining 14 days of local confinement to which he was sentenced if he remains in compliance with the terms of his probation.
Blomquist is required to register as a predatory offender through, at least, August 2027. In September 2019, he signed an acknowledgment form which spelled out his registration responsibilities.
In July 2021, an officer with the Motley Police Department observed a business card advertising Blomquist’s name, as well as a cellphone number. He had obtained the car from Blomquist’s wife.
He logged onto the predatory offender website and noted that Blomquist was still listed as working at a different company. In addition, the phone number listed on the card was not registered.
The officer called the company listed in the registry and was informed by the owner that Blomquist stopped working there about six weeks prior.
Later, the officer stopped by Blomquist’s residence in Motley to follow up on the matter. Blomquist admitted that he had started up a new business about a month and a half earlier. He said he had left his previous job to start the business.
On Aug. 23, 2021 — nearly one month later — the officer stopped at Blomquist’s residence again regarding the need to update his information on the registry. Blomquist said he “forgot to do that.” He added that, in addition to the new business, he and his wife had purchased a new vehicle in February 2021, which was also not registered.
On Sept. 9, 2021, Blomquist went to the Motley Police Department to update his registry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.