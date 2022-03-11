Derek David Holmberg, 40, Motley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and ordered to pay $45,848 in restitution for a theft conviction.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 19, 2020. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft and burglary occurring at an address on West Shamineau Drive. The caller reported that two trailers had been stole from his property.
A deputy responded to the reporter and met with the victim, who showed him around the property and advised that his two covered trailers that were on the property were no longer there. The first trailer was valued at approximately $5,000 and had “several thousand dollars” worth of property inside of it. The second trailer was valued at about $8,000 and also had “several thousand dollars” worth of property inside of it.
The victim stated that whoever stole the trailers also went inside the shed on his property, and that some items were missing. Those included a key box to the locks for the trailers. He told the deputy that he believed the suspect made entry through an overhead garage door that does not secure.
On Sept. 15, 2021, the same deputy assisted with a call at a residence off of Highway 10 in Morrison County. There was a report of a camper on fire at the residence. When the deputy arrived, he noticed two enclosed trailers near the fire. Both trailers matched the description of the trailer’s stolen from the victim’s property.
The back doors of the trailers were open and the deputy could observe in plain sight what was inside. Both trailers had furniture, tools and equipment inside that were consistent with the type of items that were described as being in the victim’s trailers.
The deputy provided this information to an investigator at the Sheriff’s Office, who obtained a search warrant for the property and executed the warrant that same day. Holmberg was present at the scene while the search warrant was being executed.
Holmberg stated that the trailers belonged to him, and the investigator asked him when bought them. Holmberg told him “several years ago.”
The investigator told him that wasn’t possible, because the trailers were reported stolen in November 2020. At that point, Holmberg confessed to stealing the trailers from the victim’s residence. He stated that he went to the victim’s residence because he was looking for a place to live.
One charge of third-degree burglary was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
