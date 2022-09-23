Paul Anthony Blomquist, 36, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with being a person convicted of a “crime of violence” in possession of a firearm or ammo.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 17. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted a probation agent with searching a residence belonging to Blomquist. The probation agent had received information that he had firearms in his residence.
As a person who was previously convicted of a “crime of violence,” he was is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
After the probation agent made contact with Blomquist, the deputy joined them inside the residence. According to the report, the deputy observed the home “was a mess with garbage and dirty dishes and clothes scattered throughout.” It appeared to the deputy that Blomquist was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, as he was described as “unsteady on his feet.”
While standing near the front door, the deputy observed two black gun cases and a soft gun case with long gun butt stock hanging out of the back of the case. Blomquist allegedly told the officers that he had a gun cabinet in the master bedroom, which is where he was supposed to store his guns, locked up.
The report states that Blomquist also said he could have firearms inside the residence, as long as they were locked up. He was advised, however, that was incorrect.
According to the report, the probation agent went to the master bedroom and located two firearms inside the locked gun cabinet. They also were said to have found ammunition inside a dresser drawer.
He was placed under arrest for violating his probation.
If convicted, Blomquist faces a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $30,000.
