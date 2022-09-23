Paul Anthony Blomquist, 36, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with being a person convicted of a “crime of violence” in possession of a firearm or ammo.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 17. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted a probation agent with searching a residence belonging to Blomquist. The probation agent had received information that he had firearms in his residence.

