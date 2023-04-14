Michael John Alger, 45, Motley, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine after he was convicted on one count of theft of a motor vehicle. He spent 89 days in jail.

One misdemeanor charge of driving after revocation, one misdemeanor charge of traffic regulation, one petty misdemeanor charge of traffic regulation and one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement, as well as one count of burglary in the second degree.

Load comments