Derek David Holmberg, 40, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of theft and another felony count of third degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 19, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft and burglary occurring at an address on West Shamineau Drive. The caller reported that two trailers had been stolen from his property.
The victim showed a deputy around his property and advised that his two covered trailers were no longer there. They were valued at approximately $5,000 and $8,000, respectively, and both contained “several thousands of dollars” worth of property inside, according to the complaint. The victim stated that whoever stole the trailers also went inside a shed on his property, and some items were missing — including a key box to the locks for the trailers.
The victim believed the suspect made entry through an overhead garage door that did not secure, according to the report. There were no suspects upon the initial complaint.
On Sept. 15, the deputy assisted with a call at a residence off of Highway 10 in which there was a report of a camper on fire. While he was on scene, he noticed two enclosed trailers near the fire that matched the description of those stolen in November 2020.
The report states that the back doors on the trailers were open and the deputy could clearly observe in plain sight what was inside. They both contained furniture, tools and equipment consistent with the type of items inside the stolen trailers.
An investigator with the Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the property, and Holmberg was present while it was being executed. According to the report, Holmberg stated that the trailers belonged to him.
The investigator asked Holmberg when he bought the trailers, and he allegedly indicated he had bought them “several years ago.” He informed Holmberg that wasn’t possible because they were reported stolen in November 2020.
The report states that, at that point, Holmberg confessed to stealing the trailers. He told the investigators that he initially went to the victim’s residence because “he was looking for a place to live.” He took the trailers because there was nobody home at the time.
If convicted, Holmberg faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine for the theft charge, and up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the third degree burglary charge.
