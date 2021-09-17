Paul Anthony Blomquist, 35, Motley, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of being a predatory offender knowingly commiting an act or failing to fulfill registration requirements.
Blomquist is required to register as a Minnesota Predatory Offender through August 2027, though the end date is subject to change. In September 2019, he completed a Preatory Offender Registration form, on which he acknowledged by initialling that he understood the requirements of his registration.
According to the complaint, in July, an officer with the Motley Police Department observed a business card advertising a construction business with the name “Paul” and a cellphone number. The officer logged onto the predatory offender website and noted that Blomquist was listed as working for a different company, and the construction company was not listed.
In addition, the cellphone number on the card did not match the one Blomquist had given on his registration. When the officer called the company listed on the registry, the owner advised “Blomquist stopped working at their company about six weeks prior.”
On July 28, the officer went to Blomquist’s residence in Motley. He allegedly told the officer he had left the company listed on the registry to start his own business about a month and a half earlier.
On Aug. 23, the officer again stopped at Blomquist’s residence regarding the need to update the registry. Blomquist allegedly told him he “forgot to do that,” and also said he and his wife had purchased a new vehicle in February that he had not registered.
On Sept. 9, Blomquist went to the Motley Police Department to update his registry.
If convicted, Blomquist faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.